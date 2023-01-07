e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: 370 girls to receive free cervical cancer vaccination in Ghansoli

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File
Navi Mumbai: A total of 370 girl students of New Bombay City school from 10 years to 17 years will be administered Cervical cancer vaccination by the Cancer Patients Aid Association and MGM hospital Vashi on Saturday.

The vaccination will be given to all students free of cost at New Bombay City school located at sector 5 in Ghansoli from 10 am to 1 pm.

The vaccination prevents the chances of cervical cancer among young girls.

According to WHO, young girls between the age of nine and 14 should get their HPV vaccination to keep the disease at bay. 

