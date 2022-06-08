Thane: Now citizens can lodge complaints against illegal hoardings via toll free number

Hoardings (Representative image) | File

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched the toll-free number 1800-222-108 and mobile number 7506946155 for citizens to lodge complaints against unauthorised hoardings, billboards, posters, flexes and banners.

Moreover, complainants can also register complaints via Twitter.

Unauthorised hoardings, billboards, flexes and banners in Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area are seen to be defacing the city.

Officials from the Encroachment Control and Eviction Department of TMC said, " The action will be initiated by the TMC against anyone who will place illegal hoardings, billboards, flexes and banners in the TMC area. The department will also be filing charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defamation of Property Act, 1995."

Roal Saldanha, a resident of Thane said, "The initiative initiated by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is really an appreciable one. Thane city has been defaced by many illegal hoardings and banners of political parties. Nowadays wishing political leaders and any party chief on their birthdays through banners has become a fashion. Strict action should be initiated against those who illegally place the banners. Just initiating the toll-free number for show should not be the case here."

