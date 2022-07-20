Thane: No water supply in Naupada-Kopri area today | FP - representational photo

The residents of the Naupada-Kopri area will need to store water for Wednesday (today), Thursday and Friday owing to work on the connection of the newly installed down-take pipe at Kanhaiyanagar water reservoir in Kopri with the main distribution channel.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials said there will be no supply today, and July 20-21. On July 22, water will be supplied at low pressure. A TMC water department official said the pipe connection work is very urgent.

The affected areas will include Koliwada, Sudarshan Colony, Sainagar, Natu Colony, Savarkar Nagar, Valmikipada Society, Kumbharwada, Gurudev Society, Krishnanagar and Swami Samarth Math premises