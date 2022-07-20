e-Paper Get App

Thane: No water supply in Naupada-Kopri area today

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials said there will be no supply today, and July 20-21

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Thane: No water supply in Naupada-Kopri area today | FP - representational photo

The residents of the Naupada-Kopri area will need to store water for Wednesday (today), Thursday and Friday owing to work on the connection of the newly installed down-take pipe at Kanhaiyanagar water reservoir in Kopri with the main distribution channel.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials said there will be no supply today, and July 20-21. On July 22, water will be supplied at low pressure. A TMC water department official said the pipe connection work is very urgent.

The affected areas will include Koliwada, Sudarshan Colony, Sainagar, Natu Colony, Savarkar Nagar, Valmikipada Society, Kumbharwada, Gurudev Society, Krishnanagar and Swami Samarth Math premises

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: No water supply in Naupada-Kopri area today

RECENT STORIES

Yogi's minister Dinesh Khatik resigns, says he is not being listened to as he is from Dalit...

Yogi's minister Dinesh Khatik resigns, says he is not being listened to as he is from Dalit...

Mumbai updates: No water supply in Kopri, Naupada areas of Thane

Mumbai updates: No water supply in Kopri, Naupada areas of Thane

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new president of Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected new president of Sri Lanka

Opposition continues to protest in Parliament; session adjourned till 2 pm

Opposition continues to protest in Parliament; session adjourned till 2 pm

JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card tomorrow, here's how to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card tomorrow, here's how to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in