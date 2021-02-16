Thane: No pre-arrest bail for in-laws of woman advocate found hanging at home

Thane district court in Maharashtra has denied pre-arrest bail to the in-laws of a woman advocate who was found hanging at her house in Diva in July 2020.

The order passed by additional sessions court judge Shailendra Tambe on February 9 was made available on February 15.

The accused in-laws were booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the police in Mumbra in Thane district.

The deceased Kalpana Yadav was found hanging by her husband Pravinkumar Yadav in the bedroom of their house on July 20, the prosecution said.

Pravinkumar Yadav, who is an accused in the case, was already released on bail.

The deceased woman was a member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa and a practising lawyer, the court was told.

The prosecution also told the court that Pravinkumar and his parents were pressuring Kalpana to bring money from her parents.