 Thane: Nine Students Of Civic-Run Medical College Suspended For Ragging
The college is run by the Thane municipal corporation. The students who were found guilty in an inquiry were evicted from the hostel and suspended for one academic year.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo courtesy: Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane municipal commissioner has suspended nine students of the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College here for ragging freshers at the college's hostel, an official release said on Wednesday.

The action was taken following a complaint and as per the Prevention of Ragging Rules, it said.

The University Grants Commission had received a complaint about ragging at the college hostel in September. The UGC then directed the college management to take action on it. The Anti-Ragging Committee of the college conducted an inquiry, and municipal commissioner Abhijit Bhangar took action based on its report, the release said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

