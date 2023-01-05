Thane: NGO distributes visitor cards at Ulhasnagar Hospital amid incidents of scuffle between staff & patient's family | FPJ

Thane: The non-governmental organisation (NGO) Citizen Health Care Foundation in order to end the scuffle between the administration, security guards and the relatives of the patients outside the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar initiated a visitors card facility. Around 600 visitors cards were given to the hospital by the founder of the NGO on Tuesday, January 3.

Rupesh Singh, one of the visitors at the hospital said, "Earlier the hospital administration and security guards did not allow any visitors inside as they were not having the funds to acquire the visitor cards. Often relatives of the patients would have a fight with the administration and security guards. Many times we complained about it to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) but no concrete measures were taken."

The use of visitor card

The visitor card initiated by the Citizen Health Care Foundation will allow one relative of a patient to visit the hospital and take the updates at the time of visit.

Shivaji Ragade, founder, Citizen Health Care Foundation said, "On Tuesday, January 3 we donated 600 visitors cards to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. The cards will be given to the relatives of the patients on the spot at the time of hospitalisation. The card will allow one relative of a patient at a time inside the hospital. At the time of discharge of a patient they will need to submit the card to the hospital administration. The idea of coming up with the visitors cards came because we received many complaints about the hospital not allowing visitors. In the coming days we will try to give more visitors cards and also provide to other hospitals in Thane district with the same problems."

Anurag More, a resident of Ulhasnagar and one of the visitors at the hospital said, "I really appreciate the initiative by the Citizen Health Care Foundation as it will help the visitors of the relatives to enter the hospital to take the updates of the patients. It was much needed and it will give a lot of relief. Earlier the relatives of the patients had no clue what treatment was being given to the patient once he/she was admitted. Even this visitor cards should be distributed by the hospital administration in such a way that no fights should take place between the relatives of the patients and the administration and security guards of the hospital."

Many patients from Kalyan, Dombivali, Karjat, Kasara, Vangani and various parts of Thane district goes to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for primary treatment.