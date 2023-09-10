Thane News: TMT Expands Electric Bus Fleet With 16 New Additions Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

TMT bus | representative pic

Exciting news for Thanekars as Thane's transport service is steadily incorporating electric buses into its fleet. Currently boasting 23 electric buses, an additional 16 new 9-meter-long electric buses are set to join the TMT fleet in preparation for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Transport authorities have revealed that these buses will primarily operate in the Diva area, including the inner city.

TMT officials stated, "Over the coming year, we plan to introduce 123 electric buses to our fleet in a phased manner. Currently, two 12-meter electric buses are already in operation on Thane's roads. An additional ten 12-meter buses, introduced recently, are scheduled to commence service on September 11, 2023."

The majority of these buses will serve routes along Ghodbunder Road. Given the narrow nature of Thane's inner city roads, 12-meter buses face challenges maneuvering there. To address this issue, the introduction of 9-meter electric buses, resembling mini buses, has been proposed.

The larger buses have encountered difficulties navigating routes in Thane city such as Kokanipada, Manorama Nagar, and Borivede. The 9-meter buses are expected to provide a more suitable option for passengers along these routes. The rollout of 16 new 9-meter electric buses in the TMT service is imminent, with some of them designated for operation on these routes.

MP Shrikant Shinde, representing the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency, had advocated for an increased TMT bus presence in the Diva area. Consequently, several of these new buses will be made available to passengers in Diva. All these buses are set to join the TMT fleet around the time of Ganesh Utsav. The transport service plans to inaugurate these buses during Ganesh Utsav once all the necessary government approvals are secured.

