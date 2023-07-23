Thane News: Tansa Dam On Brink Of Overflowing, High Alert Issued For Nearby Areas

Tansa Dam |

The Tansa Dam, managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and located in Thane district, is on the brink of overflowing due to the persistent rainfall in the region over the last few days. Concerned about potential risks, the Thane district administration has issued a warning to residents residing near the dam and the river area, advising them to remain vigilant and, if necessary, relocate to safer locations.

Thane District Collector, Ashok Shingare, stated on Saturday night that there is a looming possibility of Tansa Dam overflowing, prompting the authorities to put villages in Shahapur, Bhiwandi, and Vasai talukas of Thane and Palghar districts, Maharashtra, on high alert. This precautionary measure has been taken in anticipation of potential water discharge from the Tansa Dam.

In light of the continuous rainfall, the Thane district Guardian Minister, Sambhuraj Desai, conducted a review of the flood situation in Thane district on Saturday. During the review, he emphasized the need for police officials to patrol during the night to respond effectively to any emergencies.

Thane District Collector, Shingare, informed the minister about the substantial average rainfall of 140-150 percent in the current season. Sadly, the rain-related incidents in the past three days have resulted in the loss of three lives.

Additionally, the Kalu and Ulhas rivers in Thane district are flowing perilously close to the danger mark, while other dams in the area are also reaching their maximum capacity.

As of Saturday night, the water level in the Tansa Dam reached 126.602 meters, with the overflow level set at 128.63 meters.

In response to the situation, the district disaster management unit has issued directives to the revenue and police administration to maintain a vigilant stance.