Thane News: RPF Cracks Down On Rule Violations In Kalyan; Prosecutes 311 Offenders In Special Evening Drive

In an effort to enforce railway regulations and ensure passenger safety, a special drive was conducted at Kalyan Railway Station by Railway Protection Force, Mumbai Division during evening peak hours on November 29. During the drive, a total of 311 passengers were prosecuted for violating the railway rules.

"This special night drive was executed efficiently by the Railway Protection Force Personnel from Kalyan, Titwala, Badlapur, Panvel, Thane, Mumbra, Diwa and Dombivili. Apart from punishing the law breakers it also created an awareness to follow Railway rules, thus ensuring safety of Railway passengers" said an official of the Central Railway.

Authorities book 197 people

During this special drive 197 people were booked under section 155 Indian Railway Act for unauthorised entry into the compartments reserved. Similarly 99 person booked for Trespassing inside Railway Premises under Section 147 Indian Railway Act and 13 persons booked for Hawking and Begging inside Railway Premises under Section 144 Indian Railway Act. Moroever, one person was booked for under Section 159 (disobedience of the law or directions of the railway servant) and another was booked under Section 145 (drinking and creating nuisance inside railway premises) of Indian Railway Act.

Proceedings conducted through video conferencing

The Night Court of the Sectional Railway Magistrate, Kalyan, conducted proceedings through video conferencing, prosecuting a total of 311 individuals. The cumulative fine amounted to Rs 46,950, all of which were promptly paid by the offenders.

"This commendable initiative, led by the dedicated efforts of the Railway Protection Force, serves as a powerful deterrent against passengers violating rules during the crucial evening peak hours," said Shivraj Manaspure, CPRO of the Central Railway. "By enforcing strict penalties and simultaneously educating the public, this drive contributes significantly to enhancing safety and ensuring adherence to regulations within the railway system. The success of this endeavor reflects the commitment of the RPF to create a secure and rule-abiding environment for railway passengers."