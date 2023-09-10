Thane News: District Collector Ashok Shingare Instructs Officials To Accelerate Efforts Toward ₹10,000 Crore Export Goal

Thane District Collector Ashok Shingare |

The administration is committed to supporting the goal of achieving 10,000 crore rupees in exports within the district. Industries will receive assistance in areas such as product branding and packaging to boost exports. An effort will be made to gather information about the number of entrepreneurs and workers in the textile sector within the district. Thane Collector Ashok Shingare has instructed officials to investigate the reasons behind the decline in exports and submit a report. Additionally, he has raised the possibility of establishing a mini textile park in Thane district under the PM Mitra initiative, which has garnered significant interest among authorities.

To promote exports in Thane district, a recent meeting of the District Export Executive Council, chaired by Shingare, was convened. During this meeting, Shingare emphasized the need for robust efforts to enhance exports, prompting officials to take swift action. Key participants in the meeting included General Manager of District Industry Center V.M. Sirsath, Manager Sachin Memane, Industry Officer S.B.Gaikwad, District Manager Sudhanshu Kumar Ashwin of NABARD, District Agriculture Officer Deepak Kute, Ninad Jaywant of Kosia, Punit Khemkia of the Textile Manufacture Association, Santosh Pagare, along with representatives from textile and food processing industries, as well as officials from DGFT, MPRNI Mandal, MSEDCL, MIDC, Apeda, GST, and the Ambernath Association. Shingare has encouraged other officials to focus on promoting export growth.

Shingare stated, "Thane district offers vast export potential. Experts should provide us with measures to increase millet and textile product exports within the district and submit a report. The year 2023 is designated as the International Millet Year, and accordingly, the central government has included millet entrepreneurs from Thane district under the 'One District One Product' scheme. The objective is to boost millet production, process it, and manufacture various exportable products."

To support this initiative, Shingare suggested developing a training plan for relevant entrepreneurs in collaboration with institutions like CFTRI Mysore, Parbhani Agricultural University, and the Central Institute of Food Technology. He also proposed initiating efforts to bring together millet product producers in the district and establish their association. During the meeting, textile and millet manufacturers highlighted their challenges, and Shingare assured them that efforts would be made to address these issues.

