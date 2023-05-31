Thane News: 5 booked for tearing banner put up by CM Eknath Shinde in Kalwa | Representative Image

Thane: A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly tearing the banner put up by chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) party in Kalwa, police said on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the incident took place in the early hours of May 27, when the motorcycle-borne men arrived near the complainant’s house in Vitawa and verbally abused him and hurled bricks at him.

Former corporator lodges complaint

They also tore the Shiv-Sena banner announcing the launch of various schemes. Based on a complaint lodged by a former corporator, a case under sections 143, (a member of an unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 427, (mischief causing damage) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Similar incident in the past

In 2022, after Ekanth Shinde was elected as the new CM of Maharashtra, congratulatory posters were put up by supporters all over Thane. However, one of the posters, displayed near the Tulja Bhavani temple in Mahatma Phule Nagar area of Kalwa, was torn by miscreants there.

In this regard, the Kalwa police last year in July arrested three persons for threatening to kill a 25-year-old man who spot the trio removing the banner of Eknath Shinde.