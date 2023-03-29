Mumbai: WR GM inspects Borivali station, orders removal of unauthorised banners & display of proper signages

Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway is seen inspecting the circulating area of Borivali station | FPJ

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, instructed the concerned officials to display proper signages at platforms for the benefit of passengers on Wednesday. He also instructed the removal of unauthorised banners displayed at the platforms.

On Wednesday, Misra inspected suburban section of Mumbai Central division of western railway and interacted with the commuters for their feedback and suggestions.

Misra also conducted inspection of Borivali station. He was accompanied by Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Misra visited Borivali station and conducted extensive inspection of the station premises.

During the course of inspection, he oversaw the circulating area at both east and west sides of the station.

GM is seen interacting with the commuters in a suburban local train. | FPJ

GM conducts thorough inspection

He directed the concerned to take appropriate measures to improve the circulating area for the convenience of passengers and to provide pathway near PF 1/2 for additional entry/exit. He also inspected the cleanliness of toilet blocks, water vending machines, visited the catering units and checked the Expiry date of products, quality of food, No Bill No Payment board, etc.

GM also visited the ‘One Station One Product’ stall at the station and enquired about the products kept for sale as well as daily quantity sale of products. .

"Misra boarded a Churchgate bound local train and interacted with passengers. He took stock of their suggestions and feedback and assured to look into their concerns. The commuters were happy by the gesture and provided their positive feedback" said an official of WR who was also present on the occasion.