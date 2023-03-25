WR GM Ashok Kumar Misra conducts inspection of Pratapnagar - Alirajpur - Khandala - Jobat section of Vadodara division

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager, Western Railway, conducted inspection of Pratapnagar - Alirajpur - Khandala - Jobat section of Vadodara division. During the course of inspection, Misra inspected various works related to safety and security, infrastructural work, passenger amenities at stations, staff facilities and other development works over the section. He was accompanied by Principal Head of Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Vadodara Division and Divisional Branch officers.

According to a statement by Western Railway, Ashok Misra conducted inspection of the electrified section of Chhota Udepur - Alirajpur section which was completed recently. He took stock of the progress of the ongoing New Line work between Alirajpur to Khandala section which is nearing completion. GM also reviewed the construction work between Khandala to Dhar which is progressing at a rapid pace. Misra inspected Jobat, Khandala, Alirajpur, Dabhoi and Vishwamitri stations. At Vishwamitri station, he inspected the work of Kavach being undertaken. Jitendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, apprised him about the developmental works and plans of the division. Misra reviewed and discussed in detail the various ongoing projects as well as the proposals on the anvil in the section with the concerned officers. He directed them to complete all the works and projects within the stipulated target timeframe so that local residents can gain maximum benefits from these infra works.