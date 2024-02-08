Thane News: 24-Yr-Old Dominos Employee Dies Due To Electrocution While Cleaning At Pizza Outlet In Vartak Nagar

Representational Image | FPJ

Thane: In a tragic incident from Thane city, a 24-year-old employee lost his life due to electrocution while performing routine cleaning tasks at a popular pizza chain outlet. The incident took place on Wednesday morning, as reported by PTI. The deceased has been identified as Mahesh Anant Kadam.

The incident occurred at the Domino's Pizza joint situated in the Vartak Nagar area, as confirmed by Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

On receiving information about the incident, officers and employees of Vartak nagar police station reached the spot took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. Police have registered a case under ADR and started further investigation. The exact cause of the electric shock is yet to be determined.

Similar Incident Reported In Gujarat Recently

Similarly, another incident of electrocution took place recently in Surat's Dindoli area, involving two teenage brothers.

Shivam Yadav (13) and Shiva Yadav (15) were electrocuted while cleaning their school's terrace on January 16, reportedly under the supervision of their teacher, Khunna Tiwari.

The brothers were clearing kites and threads from the terrace when Shiva accidentally came into contact with a live wire, resulting in severe electric shock. In a brave attempt to save his sibling, Shivam also suffered electrocution.

One Among Them Suffered 65% Burns

Both brothers were swiftly taken to the Surat Municipal Corporation-run SMIMER hospital. Shiva sustained significant burn injuries, with approximately 65% burns, resulting in transfer to a private hospital in Vesu for specialised care. Fortunately, Shivam's condition was reported as stable.

The tragic incident sparked outrage among the victims' family members, who have squarely blamed the school authorities and teacher for negligence. "We send our children to school to study, not to clean their premises," stated Parmeshwar Yadav, the boys' father. "The school should not be assigning such dangerous tasks to children," he added.