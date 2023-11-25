Thane News: 2 Dead, 6 Injured In 2 Separate Fire Incidents At Ghodbunder Road & Mumbra; Visuals Surface |

Thane: Two people of the same family died and three others were injured in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a building at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Visuals of the residential building have surfaced on the internet. The fire was brought under control quickly, while two firefighting vehicles can be seen parked in the area.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Two people of the same family died, three others injured in a fire that broke out on the first floor of a building at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/Nr4l0eUFWN — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Another Fire Reported Today

In another incident on the same morning today, a scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Visuals from the blast site show the area of the building turned to rubble, while police and firefighting officials can be seen stationed near the blast site.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A scrap shop caught fire due to a cylinder blast in the Mumbra area. Three people were injured and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Jlu3FqtUS8 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

Another Incident Reported This Week

A fire broke out at a 24-story residential building in south Mumbai's Byculla, suffocating nearly eleven people. The fire broke out on the third floor of a (3C) building at Ghodapdev's New Hind Mill Mhada Compound in Byculla at around 3:30 am on Thursday (Nov 23).

Mounting a massive rescue operation, the MFB and others were able to rescue approximately 136 residents who were trapped on the upper floors of the building. According to the BMC Disaster Control, they rescued 25 individuals from the terrace, 30 from the 15th-level refuge floor, and 80 from the 22nd floor.

No Casualties Reported

The fire was primarily confined to the electric metre cabin, electric wire, electric cable, and electric installation, and scrap material in electric ducts along with garbage stretching from the 1st to the 24th floors, MFB reported.

After battling the blaze for more than four hours, it was ultimately doused at about 07:20 hrs, with no casualties reported, civic body confirmed.