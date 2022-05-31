Thane: NCP workers hold 'Rasta Roko Andolan' against BJP's Nupur Sharma over remark on Prophet Muhammad

Women from the Muslim community shout slogans during their protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad, in Thane, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. | -

Thane: Hundreds of protesters from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a Rasta Roko Andolan in front of Darul Falah mosque in Mumbra on Tuesday. The protesters were protesting against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made an offensive statement against the founder of Islam, Prophet Mohammad on national television during a debate.

Activists of the Nationalist Youth Congress under the guidance of state housing minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad and city president Anand Paranjape, Kalwa-Mumbra youth president and former opposition leader Shanu Pathan led the Rasta Roko protest in front of Darul Falah Mosque.

During the protest, Pathan said, "The Maharashtra government should enact a special law to take stern action against those who are insulting the great personalities for their own benefits."

The protestors demanded immediate arrest of Nupur Sharma.

An FIR has been lodged against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Mumbra. Nupur Sharma had made a controversial statement about the Prophet Mohammad in a discussion on a TV channel. A case has been registered against Nupur Sharma under sections 295A, 153A and 505B of the IPC.

Even after FIR in Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Mumbra the police is yet to arrest her.

The protest was lead by Shanu Pathan and the others who participated were Shakir Sheikh, Mysar Sheikh, Shakib Date, Marjia Pathan and Nazim Bubere.

Hundreds of citizens from Mumbra, Kausa area marched on the protest site. The protesters blocked the road in front of Darul Falah Mosque and shouted slogans against the central government.

One of the protestors said, "Nupur Sharma must be arrested, who is the enemy of humanity; Who else but BJP, Nupur Sharma Murdabad."

Police detained the protesters after the protest.

Shanu Pathan strongly criticizing the BJP government at the center said, "Ordinary Indians today are worried about inflation. Inflation is skyrocketing. The economy is in jeopardy. India is moving in the same direction where Sri Lanka has moved. Religion cards are being used to divert attention from important issues. The common man will be answering BJP policies during the 2024 elections . Nupur Sharma's statement is deliberate and in line with the BJP's policy."