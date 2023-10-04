Thane: MVA Puts Up United Front, 'Shiv Sena Our Big Brother' Says Awhad

"In Thane district, there is a strong sense of unity within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Regardless of the challenges we may face, our commitment to contesting elections together remains unwavering. While allocating seats, it's understood that some parties may receive fewer seats than others. We openly acknowledge that Shiv Sena is our big brother within Thane," said Dr. Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and NCP National General Secretary, during a press conference.

"To further solidify this unity, a joint meeting is being planned, involving NCP National President Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, and leaders from the Congress party. This meeting aims to reconcile our workers and reinforce our collective strength," stated Awhad. He also expressed his intent to see the flag of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena flying high over the Thane Municipal Corporation in the near future.

A press conference was held in Thane on Wednesday, featuring representatives from the constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Shiv Sena (U.B.T) MP Rajan Vichare, Dharmarajya Party's Rajan Raje, and Congress's Vikrant Chavan, among others. Dr. Jitendra Awhad announced that in the upcoming year, major leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi will campaign extensively throughout the district.

"We intend to field Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates on all three seats in the district during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This unified approach will extend to assembly and municipal elections as well, including the participation of Sambhaji Brigade, Dharmarajya Party, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner. To secure victory in Thane district, we must rally behind Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Our goal is to raise the saffron flag of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena high over the Thane Municipal Corporation, and everyone should align their efforts accordingly," Awhad said.

"Currently, a survey of the Lok Sabha elections has been conducted, revealing increasing support for the India Alliance. This signifies a shift in the mindset of the people, with those previously involved in caste-based conflicts now advocating for a caste-wise census to address caste-related issues," Awhad said, while emphasising the importance of recognising caste rights, as religion is intertwined with caste identities.

"While Bihar has conducted a caste census, the central government has hesitated, causing apprehension. The Maharashtra government, however, has undertaken this task, though it's alleged that the report was not released due to fear," stated Awhad.

The press conference in Thane was attended by prominent figures, including Shiv Sena district chief Kedar Dighe, NCP city president Suhas Desai, Congress city president Vikrant Chavan, NCP youth president Vikram Khamkar, Sambhaji Brigade's Chandrashekhar Pawar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Mohan Naik, and Congress spokesperson Sachin Shinde.

"Regarding the tiger nails (referred to as Vaghankha) being brought to Maharashtra, it's important to note that these have no historical association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Museum records also support this fact, confirming that Shiva Raya did not utilise these tiger claws," Awhad said.

Lastly, there is a campaign called "Let it be discussed" that commenced in various areas of Thane on October 1. However, the police have issued a notice due to traffic disruptions, urging a halt to the campaign. MP Rajan Vichare has alleged that the campaign is being obstructed in Thane through political influence. In response, Jitendra Awhad has called upon Shiv Sena members to gather in large numbers and ensure the success of the campaign. He emphasised that even if legal action is taken, all three parties will collectively approach the police station to seek answers and resolution.

