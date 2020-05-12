Music therapy in times of corona: Thane music teacher travels to Kurla to sing for COVID-19 patients

"Music can heal the wounds that medicine cannot touch," said Dr Debashish Mridha, an American physician and author of Indian origin. Putting this thought to practice is a 24-year-old Thane-based music teacher. Yogendra Tiruwa, a music teacher, travelled all the way to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla to sing for patients admitted to the CoVID-19 ward.

Tiruwa said, "Music has healing power. It occurred to me recently that patients infected with coronavirus are already stressed and scared. If I can spend at least an hour singing for them and if that makes them feel better, I should do it.”

Tiruwa sought permission from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and visited Bhabha Hospital on Friday. He also spent an hour outside the CoVID-19 ward in the hospital entertaining the patients and even the hospital staff.

BMC took to Twitter to appreciate Tiruwa's efforts. The tweet stated, "We thank Mr Yogendra Tiruwa and Sur Sagar Music Academy for lifting the spirits of our CoVID-19 patients at Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Mr Yogendra's songs cheered them up and ensured that there were smiles all around!"