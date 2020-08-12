Thane Municipal Transport bus hits divider due to brake failure

Thane: The Thane Municipal Transport bus ramps into divider due to brake failure, during morning hours on Wednesday. The incident occurred near Ghodbunder, when the bus was ferrying around 15 passengers. However, no injuries were reported in this incident.

"The incident took place near toll naka, at Ghodbunder road in Thane, when TMT bus was moving from Thane towards Borivali, at around 7:30 am, on Wednesday. The bus was accommodated with around 15 passengers, while moving from Ghodbunder road, the drive learned about the brake failure of the bus. Hence, he turned the bus towards divider, to control the speed," informed TMC official.