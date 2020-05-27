Thane Municipal Corporation recruits paramedical staff amid COVID crisis

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has begun temporary recruitment for medical staff amidst the coronavirus outbreak. There are 1375 vacancies of medical staff such as doctors, nursing staff, lab technicians and pharmaceuticals etc.

The total number of recruitment includes 340 vacancies for MBBS and MD including senior and junior doctors, 454 junior and senior nurses, 119 sanitary inspectors, 119 lab technicians, 29 pharmacists, 46 DTP operators, 166 nurses (Aaya) and 200 ward boys.

The interview process has begun since May 22 and the interview procedures would end on May 30. The recruitments would for valid a minimum of 6 months or till the COVID-19 pandemic gets under control.

The recruitment advertisement had mentioned a spcific condition that those appointed would have to deposit a month’s salary for which they would not get any interest.

Niranjan Davkhare president of BJP Thane said, "Amid the coronavirus outbreak, it is the frontline health workers who put their lives at risk.” Meanwhile, the TMC is being taking a security deposit from selected candidates. Davkhare tweeted to TMC commissioner Vijay Singhal and demanded that the condition of security deposit amount should be removed."