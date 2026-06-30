Thane Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Water Wastage; Mandates STP Compliance & Launches Mass Conservation Drive | Representative Image

Thane: Amid prolonged water cuts due to weaker-than-expected rainfall at the end of June, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified its crackdown on water wastage, non-functional recycling infrastructure, and illegal connections across the city.

A shocking revelation emerged following an inspection by the TMC’s Water Supply Department: Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in 25 major housing complexes across Thane were found completely non-operational. The issue, which originally sparked intense debate during April's general body meeting centered on El Niño-induced water anxieties, has prompted aggressive administrative action. The TMC has issued a strict seven-day ultimatum to the offending housing societies to restore their STP operations. Failure to comply within the one-week deadline will result in a penalizing 50% reduction in their municipal drinking water supply.

War Footing on Leakage Detection and Illegal Tapping

To preserve existing water reserves, the civic body has deployed modern technology and specialized teams to combat distribution losses:

Leakage Control: Between April 2025 and April 2026, the corporation successfully plugged 2,623 localized water leaks.

Current Repairs: An additional 1,074 leaks were rapidly repaired between April 2026 and June 14, 2026.

Advanced Monitoring: The TMC has integrated advanced leak detection machinery alongside CCTV surveillance.

Task Forces: Two independent, dedicated task forces are currently operating on a war footing to identify hidden pipeline ruptures.

Clamping Down on Theft: Enforcement actions have led to the disconnection of water supplies to 681 unauthorized buildings.

Illegal Connections: The city has successfully terminated 106 outright illegal water connections.

Tanker Regulation: The civic body has penalized and shut down eight private water tanker filling centers to prevent commercial exploitation and unauthorized draining of municipal resources.

Boosting Alternative Water Sources in Diva and Mumbra

Simultaneously, the civic body is rapidly executing groundwater rejuvenation and alternative source development strategies to offset the current deficit. Significant headway is being made in peripheral areas like Diva and Mumbra:

Well Rejuvenation: A total of 72 traditional wells have been thoroughly cleaned to boost immediate water availability.

Future Proposals: A formal proposal has been drafted to revive another 15 wells.

Borewell Infrastructure: Out of 381 existing wells and borewells across the city, structural repairs on 228 borewells have been completed.

New Drilling: 28 new borewells have been drilled since January 2026, and work on another 27 is currently underway.

Rainwater Harvesting: To counteract the depleting water table, the city has deployed approximately 80 rainwater recharge pits designed to directly funnel monsoon runoff into the underground aquifers.

With the monsoon failing to yield its projected intensity by late June, the TMC's multi-pronged approach—combining strict legal penalties for housing societies, high-tech leakage prevention, and aggressive groundwater recharging—remains the city's primary defense line against an escalating seasonal water crisis.