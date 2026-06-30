 Thane Faces Severe Water Crisis As Dam Levels Plunge To 28% Amid Heatwave & Delayed Monsoon
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Thane Faces Severe Water Crisis As Dam Levels Plunge To 28% Amid Heatwave & Delayed Monsoon

Thane faces a severe water crisis as delayed monsoon and El Niño-driven heatwave push temperatures to 42°C, reducing major dam levels to around 28% capacity. With only 28–50 days of reserves left, supply systems from TMC, MIDC, STEM and BMC are strained, forcing staggered shutdowns and tanker reliance, especially in Ghodbunder Road areas, amid warnings of worsening scarcity.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Thane Faces Severe Water Crisis As Dam Levels Plunge To 28% Amid Heatwave & Delayed Monsoon
Thane Faces Severe Water Crisis As Dam Levels Plunge To 28% Amid Heatwave & Delayed Monsoon | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Thane: A severe water crisis looms over Thane district as delayed monsoon rains and an intense heatwave, driven by the El Niño effect, have depleted water levels in major regional dams to just 28%. Temperatures touching 42°C have accelerated evaporation rates, leaving supplying authorities with only 28 to 50 days of available reserves.

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Critical reservoirs supplying the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are currently at historic lows:

Bhatsa: 264.70 MCM (28.10% capacity)

Barvi: 74.28 MCM (21.29% capacity)

Modaksagar: 23.82 MCM (18.84% capacity)

Middle Vaitarna: 22.31 MCM (11.53% capacity)

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Supply Metrics and Emergency Restructuring

Thane city’s daily distribution system relies heavily on external agencies. The city’s daily supply comprises:

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Own Sources: 250 MLD

MIDC: 135 MLD

STEM Authority: 115 MLD

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC): 90 MLD

To manage the shortfall, the STEM Authority and MIDC have initiated staggered, temporary shutdowns to ease the strain on the distribution infrastructure.

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Ground Impact

The regulatory adjustments have hit urban areas hard. Residential complexes along the Ghodbunder Road area are facing acute shortages, forcing a heavy reliance on private water tankers.

Local authorities have warned that without immediate, disciplined conservation efforts from citizens, the city could descend into an unprecedented water scarcity emergency before the end of the summer season.

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