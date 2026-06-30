Navi Mumbai Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Lash City; Severe Waterlogging In Vashi's APMC & Traffic Snarl Reported On Sion-Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Lash City; Severe Waterlogging In Vashi's APMC & Near Juinagar Causes Traffic Snarl |

Navi Mumbai: Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Navi Mumbai as monsoon activity intensified across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), leading to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city on Tuesday morning.

One of the worst-affected areas was near Juinagar railway station on the Sion–Panvel Highway towards Mumbai, where heavy water accumulation caused major traffic disruptions. Vehicular movement slowed considerably, resulting in congestion stretching nearly two to three kilometres.

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Visuals from the affected stretch showed vehicles moving slowly through waterlogged roads as commuters struggled to navigate through the flooded area.

Severe waterlogging was also reported from the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) market area in Navi Mumbai. Videos from the busy market showed people wading through knee-deep water while continuing daily business activities despite the heavy rain.

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The latest spell of rainfall comes a day after Navi Mumbai witnessed similar flooding on Monday following intense overnight showers. Visuals from Vashi had shown roads submerged under water, severely affecting traffic movement and inconveniencing daily commuters.

Several low-lying areas across Navi Mumbai continued to remain vulnerable to flooding as intermittent heavy showers persisted through the night and early morning hours.

Today's Weather Update

According to weather forecasts, Navi Mumbai is expected to continue receiving rainfall through the day. The minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 28 degrees Celsius. The mercury level is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius for most parts of the day.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Navi Mumbai under a yellow alert, warning of continued rainfall activity and possible thunderstorms in isolated areas.

Authorities have advised residents and commuters to remain cautious while travelling through waterlogged stretches as monsoon intensity remains high across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.