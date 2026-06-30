Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Moderate Showers, Waterlogging Near Juinagar Slows Traffic On Sion–Panvel Highway; Yellow Alert Issued |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a wet start to Tuesday as light to moderate rainfall lashed several parts of the city since early morning, while waterlogging near Navi Mumbai’s Juinagar area triggered heavy traffic congestion on the Sion–Panvel Highway.

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Light to moderate showers were reported from South Mumbai areas including Colaba, Byculla, Parel and Sion, while western and eastern suburbs such as Bandra, Jogeshwari, Kurla and Mulund also experienced mild rainfall activity through the morning hours.

Visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station showed light rainfall as commuters continued with regular travel operations. Meanwhile, visuals from Gateway of India and Marine Drive captured moderate showers accompanied by waves crashing against the promenade amid cloudy weather conditions. Visuals from Bandra–Kalanagar also showed light rain with normal day-to-day activities continuing across the city despite intermittent showers.

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However, heavy rainfall in parts of Navi Mumbai led to severe waterlogging near Juinagar railway station on the Sion–Panvel Highway towards Mumbai, majorly affecting vehicular movement. Traffic was reported to be moving at a slow pace, with congestion stretching nearly two to three kilometres.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness rain or thundershowers later in the afternoon and evening hours. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph during the day.

Mumbai continues to remain under a yellow alert till July 2, with authorities advising citizens to stay cautious amid unstable weather conditions and the possibility of intense rainfall spells.

The city’s temperature is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded during the early morning hours stood at around 25 degrees Celsius.

Read Also Mumbai On Orange Alert As Heavy Rain Batters City; IMD Warns Of More Downpour Till July 3

The latest rainfall comes a day after Mumbai experienced heavy overnight downpours on Monday, which led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, traffic disruptions and slow vehicular movement across parts of the city. Earlier, the IMD had placed Mumbai under an orange alert for June 29, July 1, July 2 and July 3 due to the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Despite the rainfall activity, Mumbai’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘good’ category on Tuesday morning. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 48. As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 as ‘poor’, 201 to 300 as ‘unhealthy’, while levels above 300 are considered ‘severe’.