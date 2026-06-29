Mumbai On Orange Alert As Heavy Rain Batters City; IMD Warns Of More Downpour Till July 3 | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas, traffic disruptions and slow vehicular movement across parts of the city on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the financial capital over the next few days.

IMD

According to the latest forecast issued by the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai today, the city is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

Orange Alert For City Till July 3

Mumbai has been placed under an orange alert for June 29, July 1, July 2 and July 3, with authorities warning residents to remain cautious amid intense monsoon activity. The forecast stated that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are also very likely during this period.

The city woke up to a wet Monday morning after continuous overnight showers lashed several parts of Mumbai. Areas including Marine Lines, Prabhadevi, Byculla, Lalbaug, Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, Kurla, Mulund and Kanjurmarg received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Subways in Andheri and Malad were temporarily shut due to water accumulation during the night. Mumbai Traffic Police later confirmed that traffic movement resumed after the water levels receded by morning.

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Visuals from Marine Drive showed strong waves crashing onto the promenade amid persistent rainfall, while roads along the Mumbai Coastal Road and Western suburbs remained wet with slow-moving traffic during peak office hours.

The IMD bulletin also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for neighbouring districts, including Thane and Raigad, while Palghar has been warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on June 29.

For Mumbai, the weather department stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is likely over the coming days as monsoon activity intensifies across the Konkan region. Civic authorities and disaster management teams remain on alert amid forecasts of continued heavy rainfall and possible waterlogging incidents in vulnerable areas of the city.