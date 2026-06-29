Mumbai Rains: Heavy Overnight Showers Lash City, Waterlogging Reported In Andheri, Malad & Mulund; Traffic Hit At Subways Briefly - VIDEOS

Mumbai: Heavy overnight rainfall lashed Mumbai, bringing a wet start to Monday morning and causing waterlogging in several parts of the city and neighbouring regions, including Navi Mumbai and Thane.

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Several areas in South Mumbai, including Marine Lines, Prabhadevi, Byculla and Lalbaug, received moderate to heavy showers overnight. The western and eastern suburbs, including Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Kurla, also witnessed intense rainfall, leading to waterlogging at multiple low-lying spots.

Morning visuals from Marine Drive showed strong waves crashing against the promenade amid continuous rainfall in parts of the city. Other visuals from the Mumbai Coastal Road shared by news agency ANI showed wet roads and reduced visibility due to rain.

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Meanwhile, visuals from the Vile Parle Flyover showed moderate rainfall with slow-moving traffic during the morning rush hour. Waterlogging was also reported in the Andheri subway area, with visuals recorded around 3.30 am showing accumulated rainwater affecting vehicular movement.

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Traffic Movement Closed At Malad & Andheri Subways Overnight

Late-night updates issued by Mumbai Traffic Police stated that traffic movement had been shut at both the Andheri Subway (D.N. Nagar) and Malad Subway (Dindoshi) due to severe waterlogging. However, in an update issued around 8 am, traffic police confirmed that vehicular movement had resumed and traffic was clear at both the Malad and Andheri subways.

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Heavy rain also affected neighbouring regions. Navi Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging in several areas after intense overnight showers. Visuals from the Vashi area showed roads submerged under water, affecting traffic movement and daily commuters. In Bhiwandi, heavy rainfall for nearly an hour led to waterlogging in roads, markets and residential localities, inconveniencing residents and shopkeepers.

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Yellow Alert Issued Till July 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai and Thane between June 29 and July 2. A yellow alert has been issued for all four days, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph and moderate rain at isolated locations.

AQI Remains In Good Range

Despite the rainfall, Mumbai’s air quality remained in the ‘good’ category on Monday morning. The city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 42. As per standard AQI classifications, readings between 0 and 50 fall under the ‘good’ category, 51 to 100 are considered ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, while readings above 300 are categorised as ‘severe’.