Thane: Mumbra police station API arrested for accepting bribe worth Rs. 35,000

API Ramesh Lahigude | Credit: Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, December 5 arrested the assistant police inspector attached with the Mumbra Police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant.

The accused API had allegedly demanded Rs 80,000 from a man against whom the police had registered offences under sections 498A (harassment of woman) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, said an officer from ACB.

Sunil Lokhande, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Thane said, " We have received a complaint from the complainant that the API of Mumbra police station demanded Rs 80,000 from him for not taking action against him for the complaint lodge on him under IPC section 498(A), 323, 504 and 376 of IT Act. Receiving the complaint we laid a trap at Mumbra police station and arrested API Ramesh Lahigude (52) while accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant."

Lokhande further added, " We have registered a case against the API under the Prevention of Corruption Act and will take appropriate action on him. We have also appealed to the people to come ahead and without fear register a complaint against the officials demanding bribes."

