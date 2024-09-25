 Thane: Mumbra Man Arrested For Kidnapping Toddler After Mother Refuses To Continue Affair With Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Mumbra Man Arrested For Kidnapping Toddler After Mother Refuses To Continue Affair With Him

Thane: Mumbra Man Arrested For Kidnapping Toddler After Mother Refuses To Continue Affair With Him

The incident came to light when the child’s mother, along with her relatives, approached the police, reporting her two-and-a-half-year-old son as missing. Given the child's age, the police immediately registered an FIR under kidnapping charges and launched an urgent investigation.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:34 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Deonar police on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a toddler after the child's mother refused to continue an affair with him. The accused, identified as Abdul Hazarat Ali Shah, is a resident of Mumbra, in Thane district.

The incident came to light when the child’s mother, along with her relatives, approached the police, reporting her two-and-a-half-year-old son as missing. Given the child's age, the police immediately registered an FIR under kidnapping charges and launched an urgent investigation.

According to the mother, the toddler was playing outside their house when he suddenly disappeared. The police, acting swiftly, formed two separate teams to track down the missing child. CCTV footage from the area showed a man in a private cab near the vicinity of the incident, raising suspicion.

Read Also
Thane: 56-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle In Bhiwandi; Accused Flees,...
article-image

Tracing the route of the cab, police determined that the vehicle had headed towards Mumbra. Upon showing the footage to the child’s family and mother, they immediately recognised the driver as Shah and provided his location in Mumbra.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stalking, Defaming Medical Student
Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stalking, Defaming Medical Student
'Learning Marathi Will Help Them In Future’: Parents Share Perspectives On Government’s New Cultural Policy
'Learning Marathi Will Help Them In Future’: Parents Share Perspectives On Government’s New Cultural Policy
Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief
Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief
Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years
Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years

Police teams proceeded to Shah’s residence, where they successfully rescued the toddler. However, Shah managed to flee the scene and was traced heading towards New Panvel. A separate police team followed his movements and arrested him shortly thereafter.

During interrogation, Shah admitted to kidnapping the child as an act of intimidation, revealing that he had been in love with the mother and had pressured her to maintain a relationship with him. When the mother consistently rejected his advances, Shah resorted to kidnapping the child in an attempt to frighten her into compliance. The mother further disclosed that Shah had previously threatened to harm the child if his demands were not met.

Read Also
Wilson College’s BMS Department Sets Up A Computer Lab At A Remote Village School In Thane
article-image

Shah has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Section 140(1) for kidnapping or abduction with intent to murder or ransom, Section 352 for intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace, and Section 351(2) for criminal intimidation.

The child has been safely reunited with the family, and further investigations are underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stalking, Defaming Medical Student

Mumbai: Man Arrested For Stalking, Defaming Medical Student

Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief

Mumbai: Sessions Court Asks Magistrate To Reconsider Plea Against Ex-BMC Chief

Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years

Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years

Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault...

Bombay HC To Ask State To Pay Additional ₹25,000 For Making Incorrect Statement In Sexual Assault...

Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal...

Mumbai Drunk-Drive Case: Ghatkopar Businessman's Son Arrested For Culpable Homicide After Fatal...