Thane: 56-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle In Bhiwandi; Accused Flees, Manhunt Underway

Tragic accident: A 56-year-old man killed in Bhiwandi hit-and-run | Representative Photo

Thane: A 53-year-old biker was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Mandolin naka in Bhiwandi on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Muniraj Anil Gavit, 53, a resident of Gauripada, Kalyan. A case was filed by Chandravandan Gavit, son of the victim. The accused driver of the unidentified vehicle fled from the spot after the accident.

According to the Narpoli police, Gavit was on his way to Mankoli Naka on Mumbai-Nashik Highway when an unidentified truck hit him from the opposite side, causing him to collapse onto the road with sustained injuries. Bystanders rushed to the spot and alerted the local police about the accident.

Gavit was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon admission. A case was lodged against the unknown driver of the truck under various sections: 106(1), 281 of the Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita, and 184 and 134(A)(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“We are going through CCTV footage installed near the accident spot and trying to get the registration number of the vehicle with the help of RTO officials,” said a police official.