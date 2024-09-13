Thane Accident: 3-Yr-Old Killed After Learner Motorcyclist Mows Him Down In Bhiwandi; Accused Flees, Manhunt On

Representational image |

Thane: A tragic hit-and-run incident claimed the life of a three-year-old boy in Bhiwandi on Wednesday evening. The child, identified as Fayan Mannan, was playing at a ground near his home when he was run over by a motorcyclist. The biker, a young man who was practising his riding skills at the time, fled the scene immediately after the accident, leaving Fayan gravely injured and bleeding.

Fayan had recently relocated to Bhiwandi from Bihar with his mother, Nurjahan Mannan, and his eight-year-old brother. According to a Hindustan Times report, on the afternoon of the incident, Fayan was playing with other children from the neighbourhood at a nearby playground. Witnesses reported that the biker was riding erratically and while the older children managed to avoid him, Fayan, unaware of the danger, was struck by the bike and sustained severe injuries.

Fayan Passed Away On The Way To Another Hospital

Nurjahan, Fayan's mother, was at work in a local factory when she received the heartbreaking news. "A neighbour called me to say that my son had been hurt. I rushed to the scene and took him to a nearby clinic," she told HT.

Unfortunately, at the clinic, the doctor advised her to admit Fayan to the hospital but demanded an advance payment of Rs 2,000. As she couldn’t afford the fee, they were turned away and by the time they reached another hospital, Fayan’s condition had deteriorated, leading to his untimely death.

Police Trying To Trace Down Accused Rider

Assistant Police Officer Ranjeet Valke explained that the police are actively searching for the motorcyclist. "Unfortunately, neither the witnesses nor the children who were present could remember the bike's number. The man was practicing riding on the ground, and no one recognised him," Valke reportedly stated. The police have registered a case under sections 134(A), 134(B), and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and efforts are underway to track down the accused.