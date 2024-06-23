Kalyan Fatal Road Accident: 35-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed By Auto-Rickshaw In Bhiwandi | Representational Image

Thane: A pedestrian aged around 35 was killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw in Bhiwandi on Friday (June 21). The police said that the accused has been identified as Pannalal Patel, 58, a resident of Bhandari compound in Bhiwandi.

The incident took place on Kalyan Road near Liberty Road. The auto-rickshaw was heading from Dhamankar Naka towards Kalyan Road when the accident occurred.

The deceased could not be immediately identified as he was not carrying any documents. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi where he was treated. Later, the hospital referred him to Civil Hospital in Thane for further treatment. He was declared dead during treatment there. The post-mortem was conducted by doctors in the hospital, and the body was kept in the mortuary room.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304(A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code.