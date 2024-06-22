Mumbai News: 65-Year-Old Woman Killed, Two Injured In Kandivali Accident, Case Filed Against Unlicensed Driver

Representative Image | Pixabay

A 65-year-old woman was killed and two individuals were injured in an accident in Kandivali West on Friday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The injured victims have been identified as Prawashkumar Baral, 36, a plumber, and Saurav Kumar Yadav, 19, a student, both residing in Kandivali East. Kandivali police have registered a case against Surendra Gupta and Rajendra Gupta for allegedly intent to cause death or physical injury.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday at 10.45 am near Fair Green Society, Poisar Gaondevi Road, Kandivali West. A white WagonR car (MH 04 LQ 2199) first collided with an elderly woman who was walking beside the road. A wheel of the front right side of the car ran over her head, but the driver did not stop and continued driving. The car then hit a 36-year-old man and subsequently collided with a young boy, causing injuries to all three individuals.

The woman sustained serious head injuries, while the man and the boy sustained injuries to their hands and legs. The car driver and his associate immediately brought the woman to Shatabdi Hospital by auto rickshaw, where after examination the doctor pronounced her dead.

The car driver, identified as Surendra Gupta, 30, a businessman residing in Kandivali West, and his associate, Rajendra Gupta, 26, a driver residing in Kandivali East, were involved in the incident. Surendra requested Rajendra to let him drive, and Rajendra offered him the driving seat while he sat beside him. Surendra told the police that he accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. Surendra did not hold a driving license.

A senior police officer stated, "Surendra Gupta did not know how to drive, and Rajendra Gupta taught him. Surendra Gupta did not hold a license. This was not the place for learning to drive. We have applied serious charges against Surendra."