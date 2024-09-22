Wilson College’s BMS Department Sets Up A Computer Lab At A Remote Village School In Thane

Students at the Zilla Parishad school in Vehalonde | Wilson College

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) department of Mumbai’s Wilson College on Saturday set up a computer lab at a school in Vehalonde, a remote village in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

10 computer systems, tables, and benches were provided to a Zilla Parishad school in Vehalonde as part of the BMS department’s Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) program named HOPE (Help Our People Elevate). Through the inauguration of the new computer lab, they aimed to pave the way for a brighter, more hopeful future, and to bridge the digital divide.

Computers set up at the Zilla Parishad school in Vehalonde | Wilson College

Organisers speak at the event

Principal of the school, Rajesh, thanked the students and the organisers for the initiative and said, “you have not only given these children a computer lab, you have also given them hope, kindliness, and love.”

“As compared to our or your generation, today’s kids are quicker at learning to use a mobile phone. I’m sure they will also learn to use the computers very quickly,” he added exuding confidence in the school children.

Nilofer Sarang, HOPE convener, said, “Today, we stand at the crossroads of change. Every small effort brings us closer to the brighter future we envision for Vehalonde.”

Program concludes with thanks and dance performances

Faculties and Students who had devoted countless hours to the cause, brought smiles to the faces of children like Shravani, who took the opportunity to thank the HOPE team, embodying the joy and excitement of the day.

The event concluded with joyous dance performances from the students of Wilson college, bringing smiles to both children and villagers alike.

As the sun set on Vehalonde, the village felt uplifted. The laughter of children and the glow of new possibilities lingered in the air, a testament to the power of hope.