Wilson College’s BMS Department To Set Up A Computer Lab In Thane’s Vehalonde Village As Part Of Their HOPE ISR Project

Mumbai: Wilson College’s Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) department is all set to host its 17th Institutional Social Responsibility (ISR) event — HOPE (Help Our People Elevate) — from Saturday. As part of this year’s program, the BMS department students will set up a computer lab in Vehalonde, a village in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Preparing kids for a tech-savvy future

According to the department, the idea of setting up a computer lab in the rural area is to bridge digital divide and enable Vehalonde’s kids to be prepared for a tech-savvy future. “In a world where technology shapes our prospects, this lab will open doors for Vehalonde’s children, letting them learn, grow, and discover their potential in ways they never thought possible,” the department said in a press release.

This is not the first time that the HOPE team has reached out to Vehalonde village and contributed towards its development. In 2022, Wilson College took a bold and visionary step by adopting this village as part of its ongoing ISR efforts and over the past year, the college has dedicated itself to improving the quality of life for the residents of Vehalonde. This commitment is not just fleeting charity but a deep and sustained effort to foster lasting change, according to the college.

Past initiatives

One of the key initiatives in Vehalonde has been the establishment of solar electricity (2022) and a reliable water supply (2023); these changes have been life-altering because life with water and electricity has become tedious and challenging. These essential amenities, often taken for granted in urban settings, have breathed new life into the community, providing the essentials for survival and the foundations for a better future.

This year, HOPE is scheduled for September 21 and September 23, and the theme for HOPE 2024 is “PIXELS OF PROMISE”. The Free Press Journal is the offical media partner for this year's event.

Since its inception in 2008, the BMS Department's HOPE event has grown to become one of Mumbai’s most significant and impactful ISR initiative. This event is not only a symbol of the college's dedication to social causes but also a testament to the drive towards helping society bloom. Over the years, HOPE has evolved into an initiative connecting faculties, students, sponsors, and well-wishers to uplift underprivileged communities.

The initiative of building the computer lab this year, according to team Hope, isn’t just about adding some cool tech, but it’s about sparking hope, unlocking potential, and lighting up a brighter path for these kids.