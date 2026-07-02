Thane Monsoon Tree Crisis: 160 Trees Uprooted In 6 Months, Nearly Triple Civic Survey Estimate | X (@jayantdeshm) [Representative Image]

Thane: A sharp increase in tree collapse incidents across Thane has sparked serious safety concerns among residents as the monsoon season intensifies. According to reports, approximately 160 trees have been uprooted in the first six months of 2026 alone.

This surge significantly contradicts an official survey conducted by the municipal corporation’s tree authority, which had identified only 68 trees as dangerous. The actual number of uprooted trees has turned out to be nearly three times higher than predicted. Monthly data for 2026 shows a steep upward trajectory, escalating from 8 incidents in January to 33 in May, and peaking at 78 collapses in June.

Experts point out that exotic, non-native trees particularly the 'Rain Tree' species are the most vulnerable to strong winds. Due to concrete constraints and aging, these foreign trees cannot develop deep roots, making them unstable.

The worsening trend is evident from historical data:

In 2023, 362 trees were uprooted alongside 344 large broken branches.

In 2024, the numbers jumped drastically to 676 uprooted trees and 485 fallen branches.

These recurring accidents have caused severe property damage to homes and vehicles, caused multiple injuries, and even resulted in fatalities. Following a recent tragic incident in Chembur, Mumbai, where a fallen tree struck a school van, civic authorities face mounting pressure to reassess urban plantation strategies and proactively trim hazardous branches to prevent further loss of life.