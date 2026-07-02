'With Rains Come Certain Problems': Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande On Frequent Tree Falling Reported In Mumbai Amid Heavy Showers

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Thursday, reacting to the issues being faced in Mumbai due to heavy rain, said that rain comes every year, but certain problems accompany it.

Questions over tree-fall incidents

Speaking to reporters about the frequent tree falls in Mumbai, she said, “Regarding the incident of a tree falling in Mumbai, the administration has said that there had been a complaint, and the Mayor has also responded to it. If there was indeed a complaint, then why was it not addressed?”

VIDEO | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande (@KayandeDr) says, “We all welcomed the rains, of course. But along with the rains come certain problems. Regarding the incident of a tree falling in Mumbai, the administration has said that there had been a complaint, and the… pic.twitter.com/PvZ5TeGnfi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026

She further said that one of the main reasons behind trees falling is that some shopkeepers do not want trees in front of their shops as they block the visibility of their establishments. Hence, they allegedly inject the trees with poisonous substances, leading to their gradual weakening. According to her, the trees later die and eventually fall on roads and vehicles.

Heavy rain triggers repeated tree-felling incidents

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rain that has lashed parts of the city over the past few days, incidents of trees being uprooted and falling on roads or vehicles have become frequent, causing traffic disruptions and bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Tree uprooted near Churchgate Station due to heavy rainfall across Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ZrtfnRuDpw — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026

As of early morning, a tree was uprooted near Churchgate station due to heavy rainfall and fell on nearby parked vehicles. The tree crushed a few vehicles, while several two-wheelers were trapped beneath it.

A video shared by ANI on its X account (formerly Twitter) captured the aftermath of the incident. In the video, a police officer was seen near the site. When asked when the incident occurred, he said it happened at around 3 am, when the tree was uprooted.

Chembur tragedy kills 11-year-old

Moreover, a few days ago, a tree suddenly fell on a school bus in Chembur, trapping nearly 18 schoolchildren. Following the rescue operation, the children were rescued, but four sustained serious injuries, while one boy died in the incident. The child was identified as 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav.