Thane Monsoon Mayhem: 2 Injured As Massive Tree Collapses On Moving Two-Wheeler In Kalwa Amid Heavy Rainfall - VIDEO

A massive tree collapsed onto a moving two-wheeler in Thane |

Mumbai: A massive tree collapsed onto a moving two-wheeler on Saturday near the Kalwa Kharegaon Naka police chowky in Thane, seriously injuring two persons.

A video shared by NextMinuteNews showed visuals of the incident. The video further showed the tree uprooted and lying across the road, bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

Thane - A tragic incident occurred in Thane when a tree fell on a moving two-wheeler near the Kalwa Kharegavan Naka police chowky, seriously injuring two persons. pic.twitter.com/9vBMj45rMm — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 4, 2026

People were seen struggling to commute due to the blockade caused by the massive tree. Meanwhile, tree collapses during the monsoon have become frequent due to heavy downpours and accompanying gusty winds.

Series of tree-fall incidents

As the city continues to witness heavy downpours, several tree-fall incidents have been reported over the past few days. As of today, another large tree collapsed inside the Meenatai Thackeray Flower Market in Dadar, causing extensive damage to flower stalls and goods inside the busy wholesale market.

However, following the incident, no injuries were reported. The entire collapse was captured on CCTV cameras. The visuals show the tree crashing inside the market premises while workers were busy unloading trucks filled with flowers.

Furthermore, similar tree-fall incidents were reported in South Mumbai. One occurred near the Cricket Club of India (CCI), where a massive tree collapsed onto a parked car, severely damaging it.

Amid the heavy rainfall, another tree collapsed on Pedder Road. However, no injuries were reported in that incident. The recurring tree falls in the city are posing serious safety concerns for Mumbaikars.

Heavy rain disrupts normal life

Apart from tree falls, the city has been witnessing waterlogging and flooding in several areas, disrupting vehicular movement and the daily routine of Mumbaikars.

As the city remains under a Red Alert, authorities have cautioned citizens to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Amid the heavy rains, even schools and colleges have been declared closed to prioritise the safety of students.