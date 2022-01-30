Thane: Mira Road Cops Nab Osmanabad Man for Harassing Woman over Phone

A month after an offence for outraging the modesty woman was registered against him, a team from the Mira Road police station has arrested the 24-year-old culprit from a village in Osmanabad district for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The accused has been identified as-Maruti Shivaji Gadekar (24). According to the police the action followed in response to a complaint registered by a 40-year-old woman (name withheld to protect her identity) at the Mira Road police station. The complainant stated that an anonymous man had been calling her up and speaking in an obscene manner.

Sensing the seriousness of the case, a team under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector-Vijaysingh Bagal and ACP- Vilas Sanap started investigations into the matter. Based on leads procured from electronic surveillance, it was learnt that the caller was hiding in the holy city of Akkalkot in Solapur. A team led by API Gaikwad immediately left for Akkalkot.

However, before the police could reach, the accused had changed his location to Osmanabad. Not losing hope the team took help of their counterparts in the cyber cell and apprehended Maruti Gadekar on Saturday.

A native of Dhanori village located in Lohara Tehsil of Osmanabad district in Maharashtra, Gadekar did not know the complainant and it is suspected that he would randomly dial a number and if a woman picked up, he started indulging in raunchy talks.

“It came to light that a case of theft had been registered against him in Osmanabad. However, his involvement in other cases of outraging modesty of women in a similar fashion cannot be ruled out.” said an officer who is privy to the investigations. A case under sections 354 and 504 of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been sent to judicial custody.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:05 PM IST