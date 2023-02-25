Thane: Minor siblings injured after plaster of house ceiling falls on them in Kalwa

Thane: A minor brother-sister duo was injured on Saturday, February 25 after a part of plaster of the ceiling of their house fell on them. The incident took place at around 11:45 am on the first floor of Shree Sainivas building, a ground plus four storey at Vitawa in Kalwa, Thane.

𝗕𝗼𝘁𝗵 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗮𝗹𝘄𝗮 𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹

Avinash Sawant, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane, said, "We have received the information regarding the falling of the plaster of the ceiling on the first floor of ground plus four storey Shree Sainivas building at Vitawa in Kalwa. Soon after receiving the information, our team along with the Kalwa ward civic officials, and engineers reached the spot. The plaster of the ceiling fell on two siblings of the Singh family residing on the first floor and both of them suffered minor injuries. The injured has been identified as 4-year-old boy Akshit Singh and 7-year-old girl Arya Singh. They are getting treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa."

𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘂𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱, 𝗳𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽

Sawant further added, "We noticed that the columns of the flat have developed cracks with the plaster peeling off at many places. The building is 15 years old. And according to the Kalwa ward officials, the building is declared unauthorised."

"The said flat was vacated by the TMC encroachment department and it was sealed. The occupants of the said flat have arranged their accommodation with their relatives," informed Sawant.