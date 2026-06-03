Thane Metro 4 Phase 1 Clears Key Technical Hurdle As RDSO Certification Arrives After 209-Day Wait

Metro Line 4's first phase moves closer to launch after receiving long-awaited RDSO certification, paving the way for CMRS safety inspection | File Photo

Mumbai, June 3: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a major milestone in the commissioning of Thane's first metro corridor, with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) granting the mandatory certification for the first phase of Metro Lines 4 and 4A.

According to officials, the certification was received on June 2, 2026, after a wait of nearly 209 days, marking a significant step towards the commencement of passenger operations on the corridor.

The Phase 1 stretch spans 10.5 km from Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction, covering 10 stations. Earlier, in September last year, trials and tests were conducted on the 4.4-km section comprising four stations — Gaimukh, Govaniwada, Kasarvadavali and Vijay Garden.

Dust-covered metro rakes spark criticism

Meanwhile, the rakes used for the September 2025 trial runs have remained stationed between Owale and Kasarvadavali stations for nearly four months, gathering layers of dust.

Videos and photographs of the dust-covered rakes on the elevated corridor have triggered sharp criticism on social media, with several users calling the pre-election flagging-off an “election gimmick”.

Back in September, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the four stations between Vijay Garden and Gaimukh would open to the public by December, followed by the entire Phase 1 stretch from Cadbury Junction to Gaimukh by April 2026.

As of now, the RDSO approval has been obtained following months of coordination with various agencies and continuous follow-up by MMRDA. With the RDSO certification now in place, the authority is preparing to move to the next statutory stage by submitting an application to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for inspection and safety clearance of the corridor.

Key corridor for Mumbai-Thane connectivity

Metro Line 4, stretching 32.32 km between Wadala and Kasarvadavali, along with the 2.88-km Metro Line 4A extension to Gaimukh, forms one of the most important transit corridors planned for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project comprises 32 stations and is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15,498 crore.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to provide seamless connectivity between Mumbai and Thane while integrating with several existing and upcoming transport networks, including the Central Railway, Monorail and Metro Lines 2B, 5, 6, 10 and 11.

MMRDA officials have projected daily ridership of more than 13 lakh passengers by 2031. The corridor is expected to reduce travel time by 50 to 75 per cent and significantly ease congestion on major arterial roads across Mumbai and Thane.

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Part of India’s longest elevated metro corridor

The project is also part of a larger 58-km elevated metro network extending from CSMT and Wadala in south Mumbai to Mira Road in the north through future extensions. Upon completion, it is expected to become India's longest elevated metro corridor, benefiting more than 21 lakh commuters daily.

Officials said that after obtaining CMRS approval and completing all remaining statutory requirements, MMRDA will be in a position to open the first phase of the corridor for passenger operations.

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