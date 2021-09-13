Thane: Mentally challenged 16-year-old girl raped by relative in Bhiwandi, accused arrested

Thane: A 16-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by her paternal uncle in Thane district's Bhiwandi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday and the 48-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday, an official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

The girl informed about the offence to her parents following which they lodged a complaint at the Bhiwandi taluka police station, the official said without divulging any further details about the incident.

The victim was medically examined, the police said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Earlier, state Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey said in a Facebook post on Sunday had said that the police must probe incidents of rape and murder of minor girls in the past few days them as soon as possible and arrest the culprits and file chargesheets within 60 days. The DGP also said that police must monitor railway stations, colleges etc to keep a check on eve-teasing.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 09:49 AM IST