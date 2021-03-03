Thane: Massive fire in dry grass affect train services between Khardi and Ombarmali; watch video

A massive fire was reported in dry grass near UP line track between Khardi and Ombarmali section on Wednesday.

Due to the fire, rail traffic was suspended for 30 minutes from 8.45 pm to 9.15 pm for safety reasons.

According to a notification from the Central Railway, trains on both the lines started cautiously from 9.15 pm onwards.

The fire brigade has reached the spot to control fire, said the notification.

On UP side two locals and one mail express and on Down line two locals and two mail express services were affected due to the fire, it added.

