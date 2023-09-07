Thane: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Shut Company In Wagle Estate; None Injured 

FPJ

A massive fire broke out at a shut company at Wagle Estate in Thane at around 2:50 pm, said RDMC Chief on Thursday.

Currently, the fire brigade personnel and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) team are making efforts to extinguish the fire.

Yasin Tadvi, RDMC chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room on Thursday at 2:50 pm about a fire in a shut company in a ground plus two floors building. The incident took place opposite Manba Finance office at Road No-16 in Wagle Estate in Thane. Soon after receiving the information our disaster management cell team along with the fire brigade personnel reached the spot with one fire vehicle, two water tankers, one jumbo water tanker and one rescue vehicle. Fortunately no one was injured in the incident."

Tadvi further added, "Deliberate efforts are being made to extinguish the fire at the site of the incident by the fire brigade personnel and the staff of the disaster management cell."

Read Also Thane Family Calls on Fire Department for Assistance After 160 Kg Woman Suffers Fall at Home Due to...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)