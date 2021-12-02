Thane: Manpada police help woman find ornaments that she forgot in auto-rickshaw

The Manpada police in Dombivli returned the 7 gm gold ornaments of a 50-year-old woman who forgot it in an auto-rickshaw. The police with the help of CCTV footage had traced the auto-rickshaw driver and recovered the gold ornaments worth Rs 3.50 lakhs. ]

The police said the woman identified as Shobha Gaikwad, 50, is a resident of Davadi in Dombivli East. Gaikwad along with her family visited Dadar to attend a wedding ceremony. "After attending the wedding they boarded a local train and reached Dombivli railway station at 9pm. To reach their residence they hired an auto-rickshaw. After reaching home they found the bag with gold ornaments missing and realised they had left it in the auto-rickshaw," said a police officer.

Gaikwad then approached the Manpada police station. The police under the guidance of senior police inspector Shekar Badge started the investigation. Avinash Vanve, assistant police inspector, started the investigation. "We checked the CCTV footage and started scrutinizing it to find the auto-rickshaw driver. With a symbol on the auto-rickshaw the driver was traced. We caught him and questioned him about the ornaments. He denied any such ornaments found by him. We then carried out a search at his house and found the 7 tola gold ornaments worth Rs 3.50 lakhs," added Vanve.

"We trace the auto-rickshaw driver within an hour and return the gold ornaments to the woman. She was happy as she assumed that she lost and would never get it back," added Vanve.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:27 PM IST