Thane: Man held from Jharkhand's Jamtara for cheating Maharashtra magistrate online

A 23-year-old man was held from Jharkhand's Jamtara, nowadays infamous on social media as the phishing capital of the country, for allegedly duping a woman magistrate from Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday.

The woman magistrate had complained that she had called a customer care number she found on the internet after encountering problems while carrying out a credit card transaction on her mobile phone, Naupada Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

"The person who answered on the customer call number stole Rs 54,000 from her account. After a case was registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions, a police team arrested Prabhu Mandal from Jamtara in Jharkhand. Two associates of Mandal are on the run." Dhole said.

"Since the complaint was made immediately, we managed to freeze the account and ensure she got back Rs 48,000. We have seized seven mobile phones and 16 SIM cards from Mandal," the ACP added.

Senior Police Inspector Jairaj N Ranavare of Thane Nagar police station said Mandal has cases registered against his name in Jamtara.

