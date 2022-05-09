Thane: Man held for duping people through cryptocurrency racket

Thane: A 41-year-old man identified as Gautam Pandey was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising high returns in a cryptocurrency scheme, the police said on Sunday.

A complaint was received at Khadakpada police station after which a case was registered.

“The complainant lost Rs 7.58 lakh as well as the promised returns. We arrested Pandey from Gwalior,” said an official.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 09:13 AM IST