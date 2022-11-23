Thane man held captive in Thailand freed by employer | Shutterstock

A 31-year-old man from Wagle Estate inThane, who had been held captive in Thailand by his employer since September 12, 2022, was released in the first week of November.

The employer was demanding USD 3,000 for his release. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Sunil Shinde, Senior Police Inspector at Shrinagar police station, said, “Ashish Dubey was held captive in Thailand for more than one and-half months. We on October 13 registered a complaint after the victim's elder brother Avinash Dubey lodged a complaint."

Shinde added, “Soon after knowing that an FIR has been registered in India, the employer in Thailand released Mr Ashish Dubey. The Indian Government too did correspond with the Thai government for his release. Two agents who sent people abroad from Thane have been arrested and investigation is on," he said.

Shinde added, "Dubey went to Thailand on September 12 and since then he was been tortured mentally and physically and forced to complete the target of contacting and convincing people to buy cryptocurrency. He was not allowed to get in touch with his family.”

The complainant has also raised the issue with the External Affairs Ministry and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office. Several attempts by the FPJ correspondent to get in touch with Ashish Dubey and his elder brother went futile.