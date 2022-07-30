e-Paper Get App

Thane: Man files petition against Maha CM for ‘puja’ in office

The petition, which was filed after the police refused to register a case, will come up for hearing in the magistrate’s court on August 1.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 08:23 AM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

THANE: The functionary of an outfit called Maharashtra Lokadhikar Samiti has filed a petition in a Thane court seeking action against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for performing a ‘puja’ in his office on July 7.

Dhanaji Surose said the act had hurt the sentiments of people as this nation and its offices are governed by secular laws and such activities by people occupying high posts were inappropriate.

The petition, which was filed after the police refused to register a case, will come up for hearing in the magistrate’s court on August 1.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Man files petition against Maha CM for ‘puja’ in office

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar extends support to CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar extends support to CM Eknath Shinde

Delhi: Kejriwal-led govt takes u-turn, decides to go back to old liquor policy as new one courts...

Delhi: Kejriwal-led govt takes u-turn, decides to go back to old liquor policy as new one courts...

'Insult to Marathi Manoos': Guv Koshyari's Gujarati-Rajasthani remark receives backlash

'Insult to Marathi Manoos': Guv Koshyari's Gujarati-Rajasthani remark receives backlash

After Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Krishna Kalyani on ED radar: Report

After Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool MLA Krishna Kalyani on ED radar: Report

Gujarat court likely to pass order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar today

Gujarat court likely to pass order on bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar today