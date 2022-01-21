Thane: Man dies after hospital management asks family to shift him to Covid centre

Thane: After the death of a 34-year-old man from Thane who was brought to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment, an inquiry has been initiated by the health department of Thane Municipal corporation. It will check as to why he wasn’t given treatment at the hospital and was asked to shift.



The family of Sudhir Deshmukh 34, the deceased claims before giving treatment he went through a COVID-19 test and was tested positive. The family claims instead of admitting to the hospital he was asked to shift to the Parking plaza covid centre and he died on the way while taking in an auto-rickshaw.



Sources said Deshmukh, a resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane, is a daily wage worker. He is survived by his wife and a kid. Pravin Deshmukh, his younger brother said, “On January 11 with some illness we took him to the Kalwa hospital for treatment. Before admitting the patients they went through an RT-PCR test. He was tested positive and instead of admitting him suggested we take him to parking plaza hospital. After arguing and pressurizing my brother was kept on the bed in the ward for a few minutes. The doctors claim to take the hospital ambulance. But after waiting for almost half an hour, we took an auto-rickshaw and took him to the parking plaza and covid centre. On the way, it was his last breath. Our only concern was when he brought him in emergency and if he would have got proper treatment on time he would have survived,” added Pravin.



FPJ has the notice issued by Bhimrao jadhav, the dean of Kalwa hospital, who had issued a circular to the medicine and accident department of the hospital. The letter from the dean states the doctors and officials to be present in the office of Deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, health department for an inquiry. An inquiry related meeting was held at the office of DMC, Health department of TMC at 11:30 am on January 19.

While speaking to the dean he confirmed about the patients coming to the hospital and said, “The man was addicted to alcohol and had many diseases. He was tested positive and as we have a dedicated hospital so we decided to shift him. We had arranged the oxygen and ambulance for the patients. But they went absconding without informing or taking suggestion from the doctors and took the auto-rickshaw,” added Jadhav the dean.

Anniruddha Malgaonkar, Superintendent, Kalwa hospital said, “He was the youngest patient who was tested positive for covid-19. With too much drinking his liver was damaged. Ascites and jaundice and blood clots, which was the main problem. When he came at 3 pm we had a test of him, which is mandatory, which was positive. He was admitted to the hospital and given oxygen. The ambulance left Ghodbunder road to take him, but left taking in an auto-rickshaw. He was having oxygen on the bed, but they took him.”

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:55 PM IST