 Thane: Man Dies After Consuming Poison As Police Books Him For Allegedly Raping Minor
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man Dies After Consuming Poison As Police Books Him For Allegedly Raping Minor

Thane: Man Dies After Consuming Poison As Police Books Him For Allegedly Raping Minor

A case was registered against the man for rape and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

 A 37-year-old man allegedly killed himself by consuming poison shortly after he was booked for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Thane district, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against the man for rape and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Saturday night in a village in Murbad taluka.

"The rape FIR was registered on Saturday night and a hunt was launched for the accused by the police. When he came to know that the police had registered a case and were looking for him, the accused rushed to the house of his friend and consumed poison. He died in a hospital," police inspector Pramod Babar said citing a preliminary investigation.

Read Also
Thane News: 40 Traffic Cops, Including Senior Officials Transferred After Bribery Video From Mumbra...
article-image

As per the FIR, the accused, whose name is withheld by the police, allegedly raped the teenage girl from his village repeatedly between January 18 and February 15 by threatening to circulate her private pictures. He had also threatened to kill the parents of the victim.

Further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocking! Nashik Cop Ashok Najan Shoots Self At Ambad Police Station; Probe Underway

Shocking! Nashik Cop Ashok Najan Shoots Self At Ambad Police Station; Probe Underway

Thane: Man Dies After Consuming Poison As Police Books Him For Allegedly Raping Minor

Thane: Man Dies After Consuming Poison As Police Books Him For Allegedly Raping Minor

Thane News: 4 Held For Vandalising BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's Brother's Office In Kalyan; Visuals...

Thane News: 4 Held For Vandalising BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's Brother's Office In Kalyan; Visuals...

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill For 10% Reservation In Govt Jobs,...

Maratha Quota Row: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Draft Bill For 10% Reservation In Govt Jobs,...

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Lawyer Who Duped Businessman Of ₹2.5 Cr

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Lawyer Who Duped Businessman Of ₹2.5 Cr